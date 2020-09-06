6-member Woollim Rookies with former X1 member Cha Jun Ho reportedly set to debut in October

According to an exclusive report on September 4, Woollim Entertainment's Woollim Rookies have confirmed their debut for this October.

The 6-members of Woollim Rookies are well-known by fans, as the group is made up entirely of former 'Produce X 101' trainees including former X1 member Cha Jun Ho, Hwang Yun Sung, Kim Min Seo, Joo Chang Wook, Kim Dong Yoon, and Lee Hyub.

Reportedly, Woollim Entertainment recently completed the trademark registration process for the Woollim Rookies' debut group name, in preparation for their official launch some time in late October.

Meanwhile, the Woollim Rookies have been greeting fans through a variety of pre-debut promotions, also participating in a Woollim Entertainment family collaboration single "With Woollim". Stay tuned for updates!