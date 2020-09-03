9

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

SuperM experience the pains of working in customer service in teaser for their upcoming tvN reality series, 'SuperM's As We Wish'

AKP STAFF

SuperM will be starring in a unique new tvN variety series coming later this month, called 'SuperM's As We Wish'!

On this program, the SuperM members are tricked(?) into believing that they are getting an opportunity to try out whatever kind of "ordinary" profession they've wanted to try out in the past, like working as hall servers at a restaurant, as sales attendants at a flower shop, and more. The group also expressed their wishes to try performing on different stages than they've been on in the past, their hopes of starring in their very own drama, and more. 

However, as you can see in the first teaser for 'SuperM's As We Wish' above, there are some unexpected surprises and situations in store for the innocent SuperM members! Look forward to the premiere of tvN's 'SuperM's As We Wish', starting this September 25 at 11:10 PM KST!

OMG It looks really funny!♥, Those innocent faces, they don't know what is going on?. 🤣

some lucky people are gonna get served by ten

