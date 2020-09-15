B.O.Y are tied to memories in 'Miss You' MV

B.O.Y have dropped their music video for "Miss You".



In the MV, Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon are tied to the past and each other. "Miss You" is the title song of their second mini album 'Phase Two: WE', and it's a medium-tempo track with piano accompaniment about longing for someone in your memories.



Watch B.O.Y's "Miss You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.







