BDC unveil 'Shoot The Moon' choreography trailer

On September 20, boy group BDC released a choreography trailer for their upcoming comeback with title track "Shoot The Moon".

This choreography trailer follows the members around starting with a D-30 countdown to their comeback date all the way to D-3. Featuring their hard work and process leading up to their final comeback date, fans anticipation are sure to be on the rise for this long awaited comeback.

BDC will be making their comeback on September 23, 6PM KST with their 1st EP 'THE INTERSECTION : BELIEF'.