Allegory of ‘DRIPPIN’ production video gives us a deep dive into its creative and production process

On September 20, upcoming Woollim Entertainment boy group DRIPPIN released a production video, showing us a deep dive into their introduction video series "Allegory of 'DRIPPIN's" creative and production process.

In the documentary styled video, the director Noh Ji Hoon brings us through the thought process of the storyboard, and the process of bringing the storyboard to life. 

While each member has released an individual video for the "Allegory of 'DRIPPIN'" series, the series concluded with a group video "DRIPPIN's Door". Check it out below!

