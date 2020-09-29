NCT 2020 reveal 'Resonance' teaser images feat. Winwin, Mark, Doyoung, Jaemin, Yangyang & Chenle

NCT 2020 have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Resonance' featuring Winwin, Mark, Doyoung, Jaemin, Yangyang, and Chenle.



After a previous set of teasers, Winwin, Mark, Doyoung, Jaemin, Yangyang, and Chenle are taking on the concept for their second album in cool blue and fiery orange.



As previously reported, 'Resonance Pt. 1' will feature title song "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)" by Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jaemin, Lucas, Xiaojun, and Shotaro, "From Home" features Taeil, Doyoung, Kun, Haechan, Yuta, Renjun, and Chenle, "Volcano" will feature Taeyong, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Lucas, "Misfit" will be sung by Johnny, Taeyong, Mark, Hendery, Jeno, Yangyang, and Sungchan, and "Dancing In The Rain" features Taeil, Yuta, Kun, Jungwoo, Xiaojun, Chenle, and Johnny.



Are you excited for NCT 2020's 'Resonance'?

