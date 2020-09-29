51

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

NCT 2020 reveal 'Resonance' teaser images feat. Winwin, Mark, Doyoung, Jaemin, Yangyang & Chenle

NCT 2020 have revealed their latest teaser images for 'Resonance' featuring Winwin, Mark, Doyoung, Jaemin, Yangyang, and Chenle.

After a previous set of teasers, Winwin, Mark, Doyoung, Jaemin, Yangyang, and Chenle are taking on the concept  for their second album in cool blue and fiery orange. 

As previously reported, 'Resonance Pt. 1' will feature title song "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)" by Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jaemin, Lucas, Xiaojun, and Shotaro, "From Home" features Taeil, Doyoung, Kun, Haechan, Yuta, Renjun, and Chenle, "Volcano" will feature Taeyong, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Lucas, "Misfit" will be sung by Johnny, Taeyong, Mark, Hendery, Jeno, Yangyang, and Sungchan, and "Dancing In The Rain" features Taeil, Yuta, Kun, Jungwoo, Xiaojun, Chenle, and Johnny.

Are you excited for NCT 2020's 'Resonance'?

darkviridian16 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

My WinWin is looking so sweet

quark1239511,420 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

Give the stylist a raise!

