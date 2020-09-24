Actress Kim Sae Ron accidentally has a cursing fit after failing to catch a fish nibbling on her hook, fellow cast members & staff crack up

On the September 24 broadcast of Channel A's 'City Fishermen', the cast members and guests went freshwater fishing on a dreary, rainy day.

Despite the poor weather, the fishers endured hours of waiting, competing as team 'City Fishermen' (the fixed cast members) and team 'Semi-City Fishermen' (the guests). The fishers also had very different degrees of success, as while singer KCM reeled up 40 freshwater fish, most of the other cast members couldn't reel up a single one.

Then, after almost 5 hours, guest team member and actress Kim Sae Ron saw her float moving, indicating that a fish was nibbling on her bait! She quickly reached out to hook the fish, but ended up empty handed as the fish got away. In the heat of the moment, Kim Sae Ron went on a cursing spree, alarming all of her fellow cast members as well as the filming staff!

Immediately afterward, Kim Sae Ron couldn't hide her embarrassment, while the cast and crew all cracked up at the actress's realistic reaction. Comedian Lee Kyung Kyu said, "That was a refresher for my heart! She said what was on my mind."

The 'City Fishermen' members then turned to the other maknae guest besides Kim Sae Ron, Kim Woo Seok. Kim Jun Hyun commented, "Woo Seok, now it's your turn to show us what you got." Check out the clip from this week's 'City Fishermen' above!