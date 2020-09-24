7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

NCT 127 voted as the #1 Asian artist of the 'TENASIA Top Ten Awards' followed by EXO, Kang Daniel, MONSTA X, BLACKPINK, & more

AKP STAFF

From July 28 through August 10, multimedia platform 'TENASIA' hosted the 4th 'TENASIA Top Ten Awards', asking fans to vote for Asia's top 10 K-Pop artists!

Fans from 9 different Asian regions - South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, The Philippines, and Indonesia - plus the United States cast over 2 million votes both online and through the 'TENASIA' mobile app to make their favorite artist #1 in their country!

A total of 10 artists were selected by fans as the #1 K-Pop artist of the 10 regions above: NCT 127, EXO, BLACKPINK, MONSTA X, Seventeen, GOT7, Kang Daniel, Dream Catcher, Pentagon, and SECRET NUMBER.

Among these 10 artists, the artist who received the most votes overall was NCT 127, officially the grand winner of the 4th 'TENASIA TOP TEN AWARDS'! Check out which artists were voted the #1 artist per each region, below. Congratulations to all!

China - EXO


Malaysia - Seventeen

USA - MONSTA X


Vietnam - NCT 127


Thailand - GOT7

Indonedia - SECRET NUMBER

Taiwan - Dream Catcher

Japan - Pentagon

South Korea - Kang Daniel

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Dream Catcher
  3. EXO
  4. GOT7
  5. MONSTA X
  6. NCT 127
  7. Pentagon
  8. SECRET NUMBER
  9. Seventeen
  10. Kang Daniel
Lxcaox817460 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Congrats to all the winners!

Special shout-out to the Nation’s Center, Kang Daniel!.... and the only soloist to snag a win 👏

