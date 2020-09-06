A.C.E treats fans to dance practice version of new single 'Favorite Boys'

A.C.E has a treat for fans following their latest comeback!

On September 6 KST, the Beat Interactive boy group unveiled a dance practice version of their new single "Favorite Boys," the title track off of their 4th mini album 'HZJM: The Butterfly Phantasy.' In the video, they are seen in an agency practice room, the walls lined with the nametags of various trainees on the label. The casually-dressed group members are joined by a number of back-up dancers, whose performance emphasizes the group's talent for synced and charismatic performance.



Meanwhile, A.C.E most recently performed the single on the September 5 broadcast of MBC's 'Show! Music Core.'

Check out the dance performance video for "Favorite Boys" above!