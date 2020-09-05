BTS win #1 + Performances from September 5th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Lunarsolar debuted with "Oh Ya Ya Ya", and DAY6 unit Even of Day made their debut with "Where the Sea Sleeps". As for comebacks, Lovelyz came back with "Obliviate", CLC returned with "Helicopter", A.C.E made a comeback with "Favorite Boys", and Lee Eun Sang returned with "Beautiful Scar" featuring AB6IX's Park Woo Jin.



As for the nominees, Jessi, SSAK3, and BTS were up for the win, but it was BTS's "Dynamite" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!



Other performers included KARD, OnlyOneOf, CRAVITY, Dream Catcher, ATEEZ, ONF, Cherry Bullet, ITZY, ONEUS, MCND, Kim Jang Hoon, and Dongkiz.



Check out the performances below!



