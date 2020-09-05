15

BTS win #1 + Performances from September 5th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Lunarsolar debuted with "Oh Ya Ya Ya", and DAY6 unit Even of Day made their debut with "Where the Sea Sleeps". As for comebacks, Lovelyz came back with "Obliviate", CLC returned with "Helicopter", A.C.E made a comeback with "Favorite Boys", and Lee Eun Sang returned with "Beautiful Scar" featuring AB6IX's Park Woo Jin

As for the nominees, Jessi, SSAK3, and BTS were up for the win, but it was BTS's "Dynamite" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!

Other performers included KARDOnlyOneOfCRAVITYDream CatcherATEEZONF, Cherry Bullet, ITZY, ONEUS, MCNDKim Jang Hoon, and Dongkiz.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Lunarsolar


DEBUT: Even of Day


COMEBACK: Lovelyz


COMEBACK: CLC


COMEBACK: A.C.E


COMEBACK: Lee Eun Sang


KARD


OnlyOneOf


CRAVITY


Dream Catcher


ATEEZ


ONF


Cherry Bullet


ITZY


ONEUS


MCND


Kim Jang Hoon


Dongkiz


that's called king

