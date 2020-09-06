3

0

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

VERIVERY's Minchan and Gyehyeon perform serene cover of Baek Ye Rin's 'Square' in new video

AKP STAFF

VERIVERY has released another cover video for fans!

On September 6 KST, the Jellyfish Entertainment group released a second video for their ongoing cover series, this time focused around vocal line members Minchan and Gyehyeon. In the clip, the two perform Baek Ye Rin's English-language single "Square" in an airy room, surrounded by greenery adding to a lovely and serene scene.

Meanwhile, a week earlier, VERIVERY also unveiled a cover performance of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U," featuring members Yeonho and Dongheon.

Check out Minchan and Gyehyeon's cover above!

  1. VERIVERY
  2. Baek Ye Rin
0 333 Share 100% Upvoted
Lee Hyori
Lee Hyori deactivates her Instagram account
3 hours ago   8   7,919
Lee Hyori
Lee Hyori deactivates her Instagram account
3 hours ago   8   7,919

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND