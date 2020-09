Namjoo has revealed the second MV teaser for "Bird".

Later today, the A Pink vocalist will be making her solo debut for the very first time. In this second teaser, Namjoo displays more of her compelling choreography and visuals. As seen previously, Namjoo's first MV teaser included a meaningful monologue in which she claims her fate as a fearless queen. What do you think of this concept?

Namjoo's debut with her single "Bird" will officially drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST.