2Z have dropped their music video teaser for "Not Without U"!



In the MV teaser, the band members run across a bridge in joy as a piano melody plays in the background. This marks their first comeback since their track "Let's Go For It" this past August.



2Z's "Not Without U" drops on September 18 KST. Check out the MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.