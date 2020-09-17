5

1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

ASTRO's Moonbin says he wants to become an idol group like SHINee

Fashion magazine 'Beauty+' recently met up with ASTRO's first ever unit MoonbinSanha, in light of the duo's 1st mini album release!

Earlier this week, Moonbin & Sanha made their official unit debut with their 1st mini album 'IN OUT' and title track "Bad Idea". During their interview, Moonbin and Sanha first answered what's different about promoting in a unit group. Sanha jokingly remarked, "It felt like I was barely wearing any clothes," hinting at the dramatic concept difference from ASTRO's usual style. 

Next, Moonbin gave some tips on how to earn the title of 'Performance Guru'. He said, "I try to be overconfident. I dance with the mindset that I will steal the hearts of all the fans who like other groups. Afterward, if it feels like I succeed in my mission then I'm satisfied." Moonbin also demonstrated his respect toward sunbae idol group SHINee, commenting, "I would like for ASTRO to become a group with a similar style to SHINee sunbaenims. The SHINee sunbaenims are so amazing because they are constantly experimenting with new music, but everyone can still tell right away that it's SHINee music because of their strong color, and they also have great performances." 

Finally, Sanha shared his personal inclination toward sunbae artists like IU and Paul Kim, known for their skills as emotional singer/song-writers.

xx-jenn-xx4,798 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Well if they really want it they can go for it! Why not? Shinee is pretty awesome and unique, if you work hard you can achieve your goals

scorpian-1 pt 16 minutes ago 1
16 minutes ago

like shinee? Why? So they can make corny outdated songs and have a member die off?

dear moonbin, get a new goal

