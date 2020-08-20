13

Variety
Posted by beansss

Watch SuperM perform '100' during their first 'Good Morning America' appearance!

SuperM recently made their first ever appearance on ABC's 'Good Morning America' on August 20!

On this day, SuperM held a video chat interview with 'Good Morning America' and had a chance to update their U.S. fans on what they've been up to lately. Afterward, the group performed their newest lead single "100" for the first time ever on a TV broadcast!

The full version of SuperM's "100" performance is available on 'Good Morning America's official website, which you can find here. Or you can just check out some clips from the boys' 'GMA' appearance via the program's YouTube channel, above and below!

xx-jenn-xx2,377 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They Look amazing!!! So excited for all the new stuff coming! Lucas speaking english was cute as shit!

Krieg-614 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Copycat

