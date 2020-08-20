10

Posted by beansss

GOT7's Youngjae registers as an organ donor

According to the Korea's National Center for Disease Control on August 21, GOT7's Youngjae has registered to be an organ donor. 

The idol chose to register during a recent guest appearance in a promotional video for organ donation registrations, and relayed, "Organ donation is an act of hope which can provide joy and blessing to another person. I've always found the 'seed of hope' mark on driver's licenses belonging to people who are registered organ donors to be pretty cool, and I'm thankful that I can become a cool person by registering myself." 

this is such an awesome thing to do! such an amazing way to promote organ donation through his platform. mad respect for youngjae

so selfless. so cute

Share

