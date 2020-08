VICTON member Seungwoo will be releasing his first solo mini-album 'Fame'. He will be releasing this album under his full name 'Han Seung Woo'.

On August 8th KST, he dropped the track preview for "Fever", the track from his first mini-album. In the teaser, Seungwoo appears to be posing for a photoshoot with his hair wet and poses to the side showing the profile of his face.

Seungwoo's album will be officially released on August 10th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates!