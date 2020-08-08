Go Jun Hee, Moon Ga Young, Han Bo Reum & more to feature as presenters at '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'

Go Jun Hee, Moon Ga Young, Han Bo Reum, and more are featuring as presenters at the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'.



In their most recent announcement, the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' revealed actresses Shin Hyun Bin, Jin Seo Yeon, Go Jun Hee, Moon Ga Young, Han Bo Reum, Han Da Gam, and Park Se Wan as well as TV personality and former basketball player Woo Ji Won are appearing as presenters for the awards ceremony. Comedian Kim Shin Young will also be attending as her singer persona Second Aunt Kim Da Bi along with trot singer Kim Soo Chan.



As previously reported, the performing lineup includes - Cosmic Girls, Nature, LOONA, ONEUS, DKB, and AleXa along with TXT, ITZY, GWSN, MCND, TOO, and CRAVITY, The Boyz, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, and Kim Woo Seok, GFriend, ASTRO, VICTON, AB6IX, and IZ*ONE as well as MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, TWICE, NCT Dream, and Kang Daniel.



The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is set to air through the LG U+ Idol Live app and TikTok on August 13.