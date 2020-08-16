VICTON's Seungwoo and his dancers perform relay dance for debut solo single 'Sacrifice'

VICTON's Seungwoo is the latest artist to release a relay dance video!

On August 16 KST, the relay dance video for Seungwoo's debut solo single "Sacrifice" was released through Mnet's M2 YouTube channel. In the video, Seungwoo is joined by back-up dancers, with each of them lining up in a single line to take turns showing various points of the "Sacrifice" stage choreography in 'relay' style.





Meanwhile, "Sacrifice" is the title track off of Seungwoo's debut solo mini album 'Fame,' which was released on August 10.

Check out the relay video above!