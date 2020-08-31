VAV release a dreamlike trailer for their 6th mini album 'Made For Two'

VAV have released a dreamlike new trailer film for the release of their upcoming 6th mini album, 'Made For Two'.

In the trailer film, the VAV members narrate a nostalgic story of lovers in three different languages, starting with English, then Chinese, then ending with Korean. The trailer also highlights beautiful scenes from Jeju island, where the VAV members recently completed their comeback jacket photoshoot and MV shoot.

VAV's full comeback with their 6th mini album 'Made For Two' is set for this September 15 at 12 PM KST.