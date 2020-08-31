6

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VAV release a dreamlike trailer for their 6th mini album 'Made For Two'

AKP STAFF

VAV have released a dreamlike new trailer film for the release of their upcoming 6th mini album, 'Made For Two'. 

In the trailer film, the VAV members narrate a nostalgic story of lovers in three different languages, starting with English, then Chinese, then ending with Korean. The trailer also highlights beautiful scenes from Jeju island, where the VAV members recently completed their comeback jacket photoshoot and MV shoot. 

VAV's full comeback with their 6th mini album 'Made For Two' is set for this September 15 at 12 PM KST. 

  1. VAV
1 330 Share 100% Upvoted

0

xx-jenn-xx3,267 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

St. Van and ace...why are you so damn cute! i'm excited for this!! Ive been waiting for some new vav!

Share
misc.
Here are the most popular K-pop idols in Japan
8 hours ago   33   21,587

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND