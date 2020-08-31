Check out first chic still cuts Lee Dong Wook as a modern day nine-tailed fox for tvN's 'The Tale of a Gumiho'

tvN's upcoming new fantasy romance drama 'The Tale of a Gumiho' has dropped first still cuts of actor Lee Dong Wook, in his latest role as the legendary nine-tailed fox!

Premiering this fall in October after currently airing series 'The Flower of Evil', 'The Tale of a Gumiho' tells the story of a legendary judge of good and evil, having lived thousands of years among humans. This nine-tailed legend from Baekdu Mountain goes by the name of Lee Yeon and acts as a figure of authoritative judgement against evil spirits wreaking havoc on humankind. One day, a young and clueless TV producer sets her sights on Lee Yeon, leading to a thrilling romance.

In his first filming still cuts below, Lee Dong Wook can be seen clashing with evil spirits in a luxurious event hall, defeating enemies with an old-fashioned umbrella. It's said that the particular filming involved a lot of chemistry between the staff, the stunt directors, and actors and actresses, due to a mixture of complex action scenes and CGI effects.



Also starring Jo Bo Ah, Kim Bum, and more, tvN's 'The Tale of a Gumiho' premieres in October!



