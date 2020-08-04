TREASURE raise anticipation for their debut title track 'Boy' with a choreography trailer clip

YG Entertainment's new rookie boy group TREASURE wants to introduce you to the amazing choreography of their debut title track, "Boy"!

With just 2 more days left before their official debut, TREASURE have unveiled choreography trailer clip for "Boy", detailing some of the members' first impressions of the dance as well as their overall thoughts from practicing the moves repetitively. One member remarked, "I think that the choreography for 'Boy' is the most difficult choreography I have ever practiced." Another added on, "When we first received the 'Boy' choreography, all of the members and I loved it right away." Another member reflected, "Even though a part of me is nervous, I feel that there's no need to be scared when I am with the rest of my members", and more.

Are you excited to see TREASURE's full performance to their debut title track "Boy"? Their 1st single album 'The First Step: Chapter One' will be out this August 7 at 6 PM KST!