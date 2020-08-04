Fans believe former AOA member ChoA may be returning to singing after a recent episode of KBS2's 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me'

Fans believe that former AOA member ChoA may have participated in an OST track for ongoing KBS2 Mon-Tues drama series, 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me'!

On the August 3 broadcast of 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me', the drama introduced a new, unreleased OST track during a scene featuring the story's second male lead actor, Seo Ji Hoon (above). Many listeners believe that the female singer of this unreleased OST track is ChoA, based on her singing style and unique vocal tone.

Earlier on August 4, KBS2's 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me' unveiled OST Part.4 "Not Clumsy Anymore" by Standing Egg. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out if the mystery OST included in the scene above will be released soon, and if the female vocalist is in fact ChoA.

Meanwhile, former AOA member ChoA announced her sudden departure from the team back in 2017, due to "severe symptoms of depression and insomnia". At the time, her agency FNC Entertainment stated that ChoA intended on retiring from all entertainment promotions permanently, to the disappointment of many fans.