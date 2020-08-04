NU'EST to release their 2nd full Japanese album 'Drive'

NU'EST will be returning with their first new Japanese album release in 5 years!

On August 4, NU'EST announced the upcoming release of their 2nd full Japanese album 'Drive', set to hit store shelves this coming October 7. The album contains a total of 14-tracks including a Japanese original track "Drive", as well as the Japanese versions of all of the tracks from NU'eST's 7th Korean mini album 'The Table' and 8th Korean mini album 'The Nocturne'. The group's title song "Drive" is said to be composed and written by the NU'EST members themselves alongside help from their resident producer Bumzu.

NU'EST's 'Drive' consists of a total of 4 unique physical versions beginning with a regular edition, first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, and a limited fan club edition.