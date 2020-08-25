1

Lee Eun Sang bares his 'Beautiful Scar' in 1st suspenseful MV teaser feat. AB6IX's Park Woo Jin

Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang has bared a glimpse of his "Beautiful Scar" in his first solo debut MV teaser.

The suspenseful first MV teaser for Lee Eun Sang's "Beautiful Scar" features dramatic imagery centered around a theme of butterflies and flames. At the end of the teaser, fans can catch a sneak preview of the sensual melody to "Beautiful Scar". Lee Eun Sang's Fellow Brand New Music labelmate, AB6IX's Park Woo Jin, participates as a featuring rapper in the track. 

Meanwhile, Lee Eun Sang's official solo artist debut with the release of his 1st single album 'Beautiful Scar' is set for this August 31 at 6 PM KST. 

