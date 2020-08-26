Netizens react to YoonA's recent tattoo sticker look

Back on August 25, Girls' Generation's YoonA was spotted with a tattoo sticker look for the first time since debut!

Fans noticed YoonA's unique new look during a congratulatory video message for BoA's 20th anniversary. The star was seen wearing purple flower tattoo stickers on her shoulder, her neckline, and her upper arm, seemingly in the middle of participating in a shoot.

What did netizens think of the look? Some gushed, "She looks like an elf!", "Did Taeyeon give those to you YoonA??", "So pretty~ They look really good", "YoonA is gorgeous no matter what she does", "Just when you thought she couldn't be any prettier", "Thanks to tattoo stickers, we can get to see YoonA with pretty tattoos without them being permanent TT", etc.

On the other hand, some had differing opinions and wrote, "I'm so glad they're stickers TT. YoonA Is prettiest when she's pure", "YoonA is pretty of course, but for some reason I feel like they just don't belong on her", "I don't think tattoos suit her image", "Nah, YoonA has such a clean, white image", and more.

Some fans suspect that YoonA was in the midst of a photoshoot for Girls' Generation Oh!GG's 2021 season's greetings! What do you think of YoonA's tattoo sticker look?