Comedian who installed hidden cameras in KBS building women's bathroom admits to all charges

The comedian who installed hidden cameras in the women's restroom of a KBS building has admitted to all charges.



This past June, a hidden camera was found in the women's restroom of the same building used by the 'Gag Concert' team. On August 14 KST, reports revealed comedian 'A', a man in his 30s, attended his first trial at the Seoul Southern District Court for the charges of illegally installing a hidden camera device and using cameras that violated the 'Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence'.



'A' is said to have voluntarily undergone police questioning at Seoul's Yeongdeungpo Police Station on June 1 after the illegal device was found, and he was arrested on June 24 after all evidence was secured. Along with installing hidden cameras in restrooms, 'A' was found to have secretly filmed victims in dressing rooms on 22 occasions over the past 2 years. He's also suspected of possessing the illegal media on storage devices.



The comedian in question admitted to all the charges at his trial, and he's been officially indicted of the crimes. He's also reportedly attempting to reach an agreement with each of the victims.



His next hearing is scheduled for September 11.