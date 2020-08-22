4

Seven O'Clock reveals M/V teaser for "Hey There"

Seven O'Clock has released a dramatic M/V teaser for their comeback title track, "Hey There".

Previously, the boys dropped hints that they will be returning with an upgraded, powerful sound for upcoming release 'Highway' with intense concept photos. On August 22 at 6 PM KST, Seven O'Clock released 'Highway' online with a dramatic M/V teaser for their title track. The physical version of the album and the group's M/V for "Hey There", as well as their stage performance for the song will be revealed later on August 29th.


Check out the teaser above. What do you think?   

Oh this sounds great so far i can't wait for the video!

