KARD is gearing up for their comeback with 1st single album, 'Way With Words'.



On August 23 at midnight KST, the popular co-ed group unveiled the concept video for their comeback. 'Way With Words' is set to release on August 26 at 6 PM KST, marking KARD's first group comeback in approximately 6 months.

Watch the concept video above and a music spoiler video here if you missed it. How are you liking their comeback concept?