NU'EST's Baekho has decided to bring out his hip, trendy, fashionista side in a solo pictorial for 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine!

For this moody pictorial, Baekho pulled off fashion items like a casual beanie, a bold ball cap, jumpsuit pants, and more - showing fans a unique side of him not often seen on stage. Look forward to more of Baekho's solo pictorial cuts as well as his full interview, in the September issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'!