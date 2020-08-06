Man arrested for attacking radio building & DJ Hwang Jung Min hospitalized

A man in his forties has been arrested for breaking a window of a KBS radio building and causing a disturbance.



On August 6, Judge Sung Bo Ki of the Seoul Southern District Court charged 47-year-old man A for damage of property and the obstruction of business. 'A' was arrested at 3:42PM KST the previous day when he disrupted a live broadcast of KBS Cool FM's 'Hwang Jung Min's Music Show' by smashing the windows of the building and yelling, "Hwang Jung Min, come out!"



The man was overpowered by police and KBS staff, who were dispatched to the scene, and he was found to have a gas gun and 2 smaller picks in his bag in addition to the pickaxes used for the crime. 'A' stated to police during questioning, "My cellphone has been bugged for the past 25 years, and I did it out of anger because no one listened to me."



No one on site was injured except for 'A', whose hand was injured during the crime. DJ Hwang Jung Min is said to have been hospitalized due to post-traumatic stress disorder. The radio show was broadcast live, and the sound of broken windows was also broadcast on the radio.



