6

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

J.Y. Park and Sunmi are dance partners in 'When We Disco' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

J.Y. Park and Sunmi have dropped their second music video teaser for "When We Disco".

In the MV teaser, J.Y. Park and Sunmi are dance partners on the disco floor until they get torn apart. "When We Disco" exudes a strong retro vibe with an '80s concept, and it's set to drop on August 12 KST.

Watch J.Y. Park and Sunmi's latest "When We Disco" MV teaser above and their previous MV teaser here

  1. J.Y. Park
  2. Sunmi
  3. WHEN WE DISCO
1 366 Share 86% Upvoted

0

venoa103 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

WHEN WE DISCOOOOOO

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND