J.Y. Park and Sunmi are dance partners in 'When We Disco' MV teaser

J.Y. Park and Sunmi have dropped their second music video teaser for "When We Disco".



In the MV teaser, J.Y. Park and Sunmi are dance partners on the disco floor until they get torn apart. "When We Disco" exudes a strong retro vibe with an '80s concept, and it's set to drop on August 12 KST.



Watch J.Y. Park and Sunmi's latest "When We Disco" MV teaser above and their previous MV teaser here.