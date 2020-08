Dream Catcher have unleashed the dance version MV for their latest comeback title track, "BOCA".

In the mystical, dreamlike MV, the Dream Catcher members capture the mood of a squad of fierce, yet graceful, female warriors. Dream Catcher's "BOCA" is a fusion Moombahton rock genre, sending out a powerful messages to a world filled with hateful and hurtful speech.

Watch the dance version MV to "BOCA", above.