J.Y. Park reveals MV teaser for 'When We Disco' collab Sunmi

J.Y. Park has revealed a music video teaser for his "When We Disco" collaboration featuring Sunmi.

On August 5, J.Y. Park shared the MV teaser below featuring Sunmi on a balcony along with the caption, "So what do you think? :)" "When We Disco" exudes a strong retro vibe with an '80s concept, and it's set to drop on August 12 KST.

Check out the teaser for J.Y. Park and Sunmi's collab below. 
 

  1. J.Y. Park
  2. Sunmi
  3. WHEN WE DISCO
latinxs5 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

this actually sounds amazing!

dizzcity2,269 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Looks like they're going for West Side Story?

