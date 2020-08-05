J.Y. Park has revealed a music video teaser for his "When We Disco" collaboration featuring Sunmi.
On August 5, J.Y. Park shared the MV teaser below featuring Sunmi on a balcony along with the caption, "So what do you think? :)" "When We Disco" exudes a strong retro vibe with an '80s concept, and it's set to drop on August 12 KST.
Check out the teaser for J.Y. Park and Sunmi's collab below.
13
2
Posted by1 hour ago
J.Y. Park reveals MV teaser for 'When We Disco' collab Sunmi
J.Y. Park has revealed a music video teaser for his "When We Disco" collaboration featuring Sunmi.
2 1,068 Share 87% Upvoted
Log in to comment