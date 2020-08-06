0

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Paul Kim drops live video for 'Quarantine' feat. DAY6's Young K

AKP STAFF

Paul Kim has dropped a live video for "Quarantine" featuring DAY6's Young K.

In the live video, the two sing the duet about missing the past when people weren't in quarantine, and Paul Kim asked his fans, "What do you miss the most now?" "Quarantine" is written by Paul Kim and composed by Paul Kim and FIXL.

Watch Paul Kim and Young K's "Quarantine" live video above!

  1. DAY6
  2. Young K
  3. Paul Kim
  4. QUARANTINE
1 280 Share Be the first to vote

0

Laura257310 pt 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Omg yay Young K! Really putting himself out there right now and showing the world his talent!
Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND