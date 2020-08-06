Paul Kim drops live video for 'Quarantine' feat. DAY6's Young K

Paul Kim has dropped a live video for "Quarantine" featuring DAY6's Young K.
In the live video, the two sing the duet about missing the past when people weren't in quarantine, and Paul Kim asked his fans, "What do you miss the most now?" "Quarantine" is written by Paul Kim and composed by Paul Kim and FIXL.
Watch Paul Kim and Young K's "Quarantine" live video above!
