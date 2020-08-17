45

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

HyunA to appear as guest on upcoming 'Radio Star' broadcast

HyunA is making a variety show appearance very soon!

Press sources revealed that HyunA will be attending the August 19 taping of MBC talk show 'Radio Star' for an upcoming guest appearance. While the date of HyunA's episode has yet to be confirmed, the program airs every Wednesday night on MBC at 11:10 PM.

Meanwhile, HyunA has been heavily hinting at her comeback since sharing spoiler content from a music video as well as a dance practice through her official social media account.

Stay tuned for more news about HyunA's upcoming activities!

elemental-earth-71 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

HyunA laying it down THICK just the way they like it~

