Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Hong Eunki drops 'Flower' performance MV

Hong Eunki has dropped a performance music video for "Flower".

In the MV, the former Rainz member hits the basketball court with an adorable performance. "Flower" is Hong Eunki's third single, and it's a EDM dance track about a flower that blooms in his dreams. 

Watch Hong Eunki's "Flower" performance MV above and his previous MV here if you missed it!  

