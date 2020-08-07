Hong Eunki drops 'Flower' performance MV

Hong Eunki has dropped a performance music video for "Flower".
In the MV, the former Rainz member hits the basketball court with an adorable performance. "Flower" is Hong Eunki's third single, and it's a EDM dance track about a flower that blooms in his dreams.
Watch Hong Eunki's "Flower" performance MV above and his previous MV here if you missed it!
