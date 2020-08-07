2

(G)I-DLE reveal official 'DUMDi DUMDi' lyric video

(G)I-DLE have revealed an official lyric video for "DUMDi DUMDi"!

As previously reported, "DUMDi DUMDi" was written by group leader Soyeon and famous songwriter Pop Time, and it's a dance track packed with summer vibes and rounded out with a tropical moombahton rhythm. The above video gives both Korean lyrics and an English translation for international fans.

Watch (G)I-DLE's "DUMDi DUMDi" lyric video above and their MV here if you missed it.

