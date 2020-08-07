16

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT's Doyoung to feature as special host on this week's 'Inkigayo'

AKP STAFF

NCT's Doyoung is set to feature as a special host on this week's 'Inkigayo'.

According to reports on August 7, Doyoung will be working alongside NCT's Jaehyun and April's Naeun as a special MC on the August 9th episode of SBS' 'Inkigayo'. He's filling in for regular MC MONSTA X's Minhyuk, who'll be away for the online concert 'MONSTA X Live from Seoul from Luv'.

NCT fans are already excited to see Doyoung's chemistry with his fellow NCT member Jaehyun. 

'Inkigayo' airs every Sunday at 3:50PM KST. 

  1. NCT
  2. Doyoung
3 919 Share 76% Upvoted

2

harper-oh95 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Yeaaass! I'm exxciiteeedd to see Doyoungsshi!

Share

2

Nct_and_Wayv2,227 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

YASSS SO FREAKING EXCITED. It's been a long time since I've seen him being an MC

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TREASURE
TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
5 hours ago   48   12,084
misc.
Hong Eunki drops 'Flower' performance MV
34 minutes ago   0   242
TREASURE
TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
5 hours ago   48   12,084

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND