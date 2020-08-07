NCT's Doyoung to feature as special host on this week's 'Inkigayo'

NCT's Doyoung is set to feature as a special host on this week's 'Inkigayo'.



According to reports on August 7, Doyoung will be working alongside NCT's Jaehyun and April's Naeun as a special MC on the August 9th episode of SBS' 'Inkigayo'. He's filling in for regular MC MONSTA X's Minhyuk, who'll be away for the online concert 'MONSTA X Live from Seoul from Luv'.



NCT fans are already excited to see Doyoung's chemistry with his fellow NCT member Jaehyun.



'Inkigayo' airs every Sunday at 3:50PM KST.