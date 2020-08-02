2

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Hong Eunki sings sweet summer love song in MV for comeback single 'Flower'

Hong Eunki has officially made his latest comeback!

The former Rainz member released his third single "Flower" on August 2 at 6 PM KST. The flower concept of the single gives way to the sound of a youthful love song, with Eunki conveying through his lyrics that "you are a flower that bloomed in [his] dreams." The song is a dance track of the EDM genre rounded out with synthesizer and a strong drum sound, laying out the perfect foundation for a fun performance-heavy music video.

Meanwhile, "Flower" is Hong Eunki's second comeback of the year, following the release of "Breath" back in March. The idol plans to release a dance practice version of the song at 10 PM on the same day.

Check out the music video for "Flower" above!

