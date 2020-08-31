BTS's Jimin leaves teary message for fans as the group celebrates historical #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'

It looks like the BTS members are also overwhelmed with emotions from their latest historical record, becoming the first ever Korean musicians to hit #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart for the week of September 5.

Particularly at around 3 AM on September 1 KST, BTS member Jimin was seen leaving a series of sincere and teary messages for fans via the group's official Twitter.

Jimin wrote, "Seriously, I was talking to SUGA hyung just now but really, thank you again and again. ARMY, I'm so sorry, I just don't know what else to say ㅠㅠㅠㅜㅜㅠㅠㅠㅠ I jeep keep crying ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ." You can see just how overcome Jimin was with emotions while writing the post, as he accidentally misspelled his name as #JIMIM in the hashtag.

He then continued, "How can I sleep when it feels so unreal ㅜㅜㅜㅜ" and "I'm so. Out of my mind right now but you guys. Made this happen and this is something that you all need to be congratulated for and I truly hope that you are all feeling the amount of happiness equal to this big achievement. Thank you and thank you."

Fellow BTS member SUGA was also seen writing a short, but touching message on the Twitter account. In SUGA's case, he expressed his thoughts more through hashtags, sharing, "ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ #HappyBirthdayJungkook #CantSleepAtAll #BlindlyPunchingTheAir."

Congratulations again to BTS and ARMYs worldwide for the #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'!

진짜 방금 슈가형이랑 얘기 했지만 진짜 감사하고 또 감사합니다 아미 진ㅉ짜 죄송해요 뭐라 남겨야 할지 모르겠어요ㅠㅠㅠㅜㅜㅠㅠㅠㅠ 계속 눈물나요ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ#JIMIM — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2020

실감이 나야 잠에 들지ㅜㅜㅜㅜ#JIMIN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2020