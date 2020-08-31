6

Seventeen's Seungkwan to sing OST Part.1 for Park Bo Gum x Park So Dam's tvN drama 'Record of Youth'

Seventeen's Seungkwan will be lending his voice for OST Part.1 of tvN's upcoming new Mon-Tues drama series, 'Record of Youth'!

Titled "Go", Seungkwan's OST Part. 1 for 'Record of Youth' is an upbeat, electronic pop genre, complete with a vibrant rock guitar sound. This will mark Seungkwan's first solo OST release in 2 years. 

Meanwhile, tvN's 'Record of Youth' starring Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byun Woo Seok, and more is set to premiere next week on September 7 at 9 PM KST. Seungkwan's OST will be released on the same day at 6 PM KST, as a teaser for fans waiting for the drama's premiere. 

