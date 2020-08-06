ENOi bloom with flowers in 'W.A.Y (Where Are You)' MV

ENOi have dropped their music video for "W.A.Y (Where Are You)".



In the MV, the ENOi members are surrounded by flowers that bloom and find themselves up through dirt. "W.A.Y (Where Are You)" is the title track of their special album ‘W.A.Y (雨)’, and it's about not letting go of someone once you find them.



Watch ENOi's "W.A.Y (Where Are You)" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



