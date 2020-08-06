17

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ENOi bloom with flowers in 'W.A.Y (Where Are You)' MV

AKP STAFF

ENOi have dropped their music video for "W.A.Y (Where Are You)".

In the MV, the ENOi members are surrounded by flowers that bloom and find themselves up through dirt. "W.A.Y (Where Are You)" is the title track of their special album ‘W.A.Y (雨)’, and it's about not letting go of someone once you find them.

Watch ENOi's "W.A.Y (Where Are You)" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

xx-jenn-xx796 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

this was surprisingly catchy with a nice beat..i thoroughly enjoyed it :O

quark123957,469 pts 21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Very catchy and I quite like their rappers.

TREASURE
TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
3 hours ago   37   9,729
