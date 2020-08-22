Jo Kwon, Shin Joo Hyub, and MJ are ready for fun after school on 'Immortal Song'.



The August 22nd episode of 'Immortal Song' featured a special dedicated to Kim Jong Kook and Turbo, and Jo Kwon, Shin Joo Hyub, and MJ covered Turbo's 1996 track "Twist King". The trio brought a musical experience to the stage and brought their energy to the stage.



After watching their performance, Kim Jong Kook expressed, "It was a performance that I could never pull off. It completed part 1 of this special."



In the end, Jo Kwon, Shin Joo Hyub, and MJ took the final win for the episode. Watch the trio's performance above and their interview below.



