Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jo Kwon, Shin Joo Hyub & MJ are ready for fun after school on 'Immortal Song'

Jo Kwon, Shin Joo Hyub, and MJ are ready for fun after school on 'Immortal Song'.

The August 22nd episode of 'Immortal Song' featured a special dedicated to Kim Jong Kook and Turbo, and Jo Kwon, Shin Joo Hyub, and MJ covered Turbo's 1996 track "Twist King". The trio brought a musical experience to the stage and brought their energy to the stage. 

After watching their performance, Kim Jong Kook expressed, "It was a performance that I could never pull off. It completed part 1 of this special."

In the end, Jo Kwon, Shin Joo Hyub, and MJ took the final win for the episode. Watch the trio's performance above and their interview below.

