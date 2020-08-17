DONGKIZ are mysterious in first MV teaser for 'Beautiful'

Following the release of individual and group teaser photos, DONGKIZ just unveiled the first MV teaser for their upcoming song "Beautiful".



The MV teaser sets a mysterious mood to the group's concept with unique shooting angles and closeup shots. The overall grainy texture to the MV teaser further evokes the sense of nostalgia and uncertainty.

What do you think about the MV teaser?

Meanwhile, the group will be holding a V Live stream leading up to the album's release on August 19 KST.