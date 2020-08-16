BTS reportedly to pre-record ‘Dynamite’ stage for ‘2020 MTV Video Music Awards’





According to an exclusive report by Newsen, BTS will be filming a pre-recorded stage for their new song ‘Dynamite’ on August 17. This stage will make its debut at the ‘2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA)’ which is going to be held on August 31, 9AM KST.

Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, BTS will not be attending the awards ceremony in Los Angeles physically, and thus will be greeting their global fans online.

As this is the first time BTS are showcasing their upcoming song with keen attention from all around the world, the group will be filming the pre-recording with details such as time, place and concept confidential.

BTS have been nominated for 3 categories at the ‘2020 MTV VMA’: “Best Pop”, “Best K-Pop” as well as “Best Choreography”.

Meanwhile, the group will be releasing ‘Dynamite’ on August 21, 1PM KST. BTS will also be releasing a new album in the fourth quarter of this year.