Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 days ago

BTS reportedly to pre-record ‘Dynamite’ stage for ‘2020 MTV Video Music Awards’

According to an exclusive report by Newsen, BTS will be filming a pre-recorded stage for their new song ‘Dynamite’ on August 17. This stage will make its debut at the ‘2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA)’ which is going to be held on August 31, 9AM KST.

Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, BTS will not be attending the awards ceremony in Los Angeles physically, and thus will be greeting their global fans online.

As this is the first time BTS are showcasing their upcoming song with keen attention from all around the world, the group will be filming the pre-recording with details such as time, place and concept confidential.

BTS have been nominated for 3 categories at the ‘2020 MTV VMA’: “Best Pop”, “Best K-Pop” as well as “Best Choreography”.

Meanwhile, the group will be releasing ‘Dynamite’ on August 21, 1PM KST. BTS will also be releasing a new album in the fourth quarter of this year.

killthislove001,318 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

I'm so exited to see this! I keep seeing them on TV on the commercials for the VMAs and get pumped again! And the song is finally out this week!


Domin04277 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

I am so happy to see them all sing in english!!! I know all of them have been studying hard to get this song perfect!!! But in the categories they were placed why “Best Kpop”?. Since im a multi, i think there shouldn’t be a category “best kpop” Because that’s literally saying that kpop groups aren’t “good enough” for westerners even though they have it way harder than American pop singers.

