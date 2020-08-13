Former AOA member Mina rejects police investigation into alleged bullying

Former AOA member Mina rejected a police investigation into the alleged bullying she experienced during her time with the group.



According to a report by Joongang Ilbo on August 13, the Gangnam Police Station revealed they started up an internal investigation into the alleged bullying Mina received as an AOA member. It's reported an investigation started on August 10 when they received a complaint from a longtime fan of the girl group.



Because the fan submitted the complaint, they would have to appear for questioning during the investigation with the detective, but Mina and her label Woori Actors were reportedly hesitant to appear as they did not want to make the issue bigger. The detective in charge of the case spoke with Woori Actors, but not Mina herself.



The label has also stated the formal investigation has been rejected. Woori Actors said, "Mina and our agency have already refused to have the case investigated. The person directly involved doesn't want the investigation to proceed. She's currently in an unstable condition, but does not wish for the case to continue to grow bigger."



As previously reported, Mina apologized for her controversial Instagram posts, and she deleted her Instagram account to focus on her mental health treatment.

