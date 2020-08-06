Chancellor x Younha drop duet film MV for 'Walking in ihe Rain'

Chancellor and Younha have revealed their duet film for "Walking in the Rain".



In the duet film music video, Chancellor and Younha sit by the carousel in the story MV and perform their new collab track. "Walking in the Rain" is composed and written by Chancellor, and it's a sweet, R&B track with an acoustic guitar accompaniment about finding someone attractive no matter how much time has passed.



Watch Younha and Chancellor's "Walking in the Rain" duet film above and their MV here if you missed it.

