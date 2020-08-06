Dream Catcher reveal more light and dark sides in 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' group teaser images

Dream Catcher have revealed more light and dark teaser images for 'Dystopia: Lose Myself'.



In their latest teaser images, Dream Catcher have a lovely, summer picnic and a darker outing in the woods. The girl group's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' drops on August 17 KST.



Take a look at Dream Catcher's latest teaser images and their comeback schedule here if you missed it!



