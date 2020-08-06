33

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Dream Catcher reveal more light and dark sides in 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' group teaser images

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have revealed more light and dark teaser images for 'Dystopia: Lose Myself'.

In their latest teaser images, Dream Catcher have a lovely, summer picnic and a darker outing in the woods. The girl group's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' drops on August 17 KST.

Take a look at Dream Catcher's latest teaser images and their comeback schedule here if you missed it!

  1. Dream Catcher
  2. DYSTOPIA LOSE MYSELF
5 1,277 Share 94% Upvoted

2

azamikurotani102 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

cottagecore vibes, i love it!

Share

0

prettyunni-1,057 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TREASURE
TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
3 hours ago   37   9,729
TREASURE
TREASURE drop debut 'Boy' MV
3 hours ago   37   9,729

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND