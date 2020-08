On August 25th at midnight KST, KARD has unveiled their MV teaser video for "Gunshot".

The music video of their title track to their album has been released a day before the official release. The teaser is composed of various intense scenes from the MV. Previously the group revealed the key point dance teaser.



KARD will soon release the 1st single on August 26 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for the release of their album!